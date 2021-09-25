Royal Bank of Canada Trims SAP (NYSE:SAP) Target Price to $43.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.70.

SAP stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.03. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $159.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

