Reviewing Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem 1.14% 5.33% 2.88% Burning Rock Biotech -134.93% -27.95% -24.74%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enzo Biochem and Burning Rock Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus price target of $39.94, indicating a potential upside of 113.13%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Volatility & Risk

Enzo Biochem has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzo Biochem and Burning Rock Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $76.02 million 2.29 -$28.52 million N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 29.73 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -17.85

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Burning Rock Biotech.

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Burning Rock Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of technology solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians globally. It operates through the following segments: Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services, Enzo Life Sciences Products, and Enzo Therapeutics. The Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services segment includes clinical reference laboratory providing a wide range of clinical services to physicians, medical centers, other clinical labs and pharmaceutical companies. The Enzo Life Sciences Products segment manufactures, develops and markets products and tools for clinical research, drug development and bioscience research customers worldwide. The Enzo Therapeutics segment develops multiple novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic and metabolic diseases, many of which are derived from the pioneering work of Enzo Life Sciences. The company was founded by Elazar Rabbani, Barry W. Weiner and Shahram K. Rabbani in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

