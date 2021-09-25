Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.87 Million

Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post $27.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.78 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $116.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.07 million to $117.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.74 million, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $153.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.23.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASPN opened at $45.79 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.