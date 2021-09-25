Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Head-To-Head Survey

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DocuSign and Jacada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 36.87 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -363.16 Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jacada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DocuSign and Jacada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 3 16 0 2.84 Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign presently has a consensus target price of $314.78, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Jacada.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Jacada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -9.18% -23.08% -3.08% Jacada N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacada has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocuSign beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Jacada Company Profile

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

