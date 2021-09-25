Teck Resources Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

