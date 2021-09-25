National Bank Financial Weighs in on Saputo Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion.
TSE SAP opened at C$32.18 on Thursday. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$32.05 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
