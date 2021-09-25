National Bank Financial Weighs in on Saputo Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

TSE SAP opened at C$32.18 on Thursday. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$32.05 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.