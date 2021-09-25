National Bank Financial Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.89.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$32.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.30. The company has a market cap of C$13.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$32.05 and a 12-month high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

