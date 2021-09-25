$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $933.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

HLT opened at $135.48 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.02.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

