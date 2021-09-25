Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.50 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

