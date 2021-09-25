Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $8.65

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.50 to $8.65 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

TRSSF stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

