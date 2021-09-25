Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up to $91.01

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.01, but opened at $93.80. Encore Wire shares last traded at $94.23, with a volume of 126 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $207,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

