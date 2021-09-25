Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.78.
Shares of CU opened at C$34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.90.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
