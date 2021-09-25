Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.78.

Shares of CU opened at C$34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.90.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

