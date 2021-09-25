Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $21.63

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $22.32. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 100 shares.
IFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
