Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $21.63

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $22.32. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 100 shares.

IFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

