Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Gap Down to $90.54

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.54, but opened at $88.50. Trimble shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 1,742 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

