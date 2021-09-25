iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 71,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,831,702 shares.The stock last traded at $67.67 and had previously closed at $68.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

