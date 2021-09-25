Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.