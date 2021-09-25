HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 90,848 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHLA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $9,824,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

