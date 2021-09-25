PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureTech Health plc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. PureTech Health plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of PRTC opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.