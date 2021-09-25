Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

OGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

