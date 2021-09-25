Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 810,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 39,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 558,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,728 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 228,544 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

