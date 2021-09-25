Zacks Investment Research Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.99.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.