Analysts Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.24 Million

Analysts predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will post sales of $31.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $31.17 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $125.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $125.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $160.77 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $162.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vtex.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Vtex stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Vtex has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

