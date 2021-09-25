Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Entain has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

