Stifel Nicolaus Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $385.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $342.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.29.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $339.23 on Thursday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.06 and its 200 day moving average is $300.80. The company has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

