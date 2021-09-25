Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$34.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Cameco by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

