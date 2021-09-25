Raymond James Reiterates “$60.00” Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) received a $60.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.71% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.
NYSE WPM opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
