Raymond James Reiterates “$60.00” Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) received a $60.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

