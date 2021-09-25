ATB Capital Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$50.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

TOU has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$44.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price (up previously from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.46.

TSE:TOU opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$44.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,519.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at C$263,308,930.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

