BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

BRBR stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

