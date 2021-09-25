Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the third quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. Moreover, the buyout of Zimmer will support its raw material procurement strategy at its new Texas flat roll steel mill. The company is also expected to gain from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. It is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of STLD opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

