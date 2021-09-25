LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $391.00.

LVMUY opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $91.71 and a 1-year high of $168.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.84.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

