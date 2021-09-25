Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

