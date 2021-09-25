Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank raised Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Allianz stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

