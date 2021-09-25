Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.79. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 13,318 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

