Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Up to $21.12

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.12, but opened at $22.55. Annexon shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 209 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $803.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

