Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.03

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 12505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

