Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.03

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 12505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.00.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
