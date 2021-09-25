FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.67.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group cut Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $17.80 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

