Head to Head Contrast: Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 33.72% 27.89% 2.05% First Community 21.67% 9.54% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Live Oak Bancshares and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 1 1 3.00 First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $69.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. First Community has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than First Community.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and First Community’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 6.94 $59.54 million $1.45 41.39 First Community $57.55 million 2.53 $10.10 million $1.35 14.30

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats First Community on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment include deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment comprises investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment consists parent company’s financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.

