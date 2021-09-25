Analyzing Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Adynxx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.78 $42.48 million $1.52 6.42 Adynxx $2.22 million 0.01 -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Adynxx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Co-Diagnostics and Adynxx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.43%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Adynxx.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 47.98% 65.33% 61.67% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.6, indicating that its stock price is 460% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Adynxx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight H. Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

