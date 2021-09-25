Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post $343.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $208.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after buying an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,548,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

