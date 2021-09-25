Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.06.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$31.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$19.69 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.74 per share, with a total value of C$253,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,599 shares in the company, valued at C$7,577,813.04. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,022.73.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

