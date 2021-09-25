OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

TSE OGI opened at C$3.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.53. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$911.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.41 million. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

