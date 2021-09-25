Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on IMV (TSE:IMV)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

IMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.75.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$179.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. IMV has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.11.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.