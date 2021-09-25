Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF) Trading Down 54.8%

Oncopeptides AB (publ) (OTC:ONPPF)’s share price fell 54.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oncopeptides AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01.

Oncopeptides AB (publ), a biotech company, develops pharmaceuticals drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate is melflufen, an anti-cancer peptide drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed refractory multiple myeloma in adult patients.

