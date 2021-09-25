Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,829,000 after acquiring an additional 355,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,037,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,701,000 after buying an additional 240,975 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,450,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

