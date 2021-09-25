First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has C$24.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$40.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.32.

Shares of FM opened at C$22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$11.25 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

