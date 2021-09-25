Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Raised to C$1.10 at Canaccord Genuity

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.80 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of FCU stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21. Fission Uranium has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 20.38 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

