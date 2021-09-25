First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

FFBC opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

