Celestica (TSE:CLS) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$11.97 on Thursday. Celestica has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$12.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.