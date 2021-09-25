CIBC Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Price Target to C$82.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:BIP.UN opened at C$70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of C$56.55 and a 52-week high of C$74.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.11. The firm has a market cap of C$20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

