Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEP.UN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.11.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$40.63 and a 1 year high of C$63.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion and a PE ratio of -42.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.